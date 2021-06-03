The original version of Los Del Río’s hit “Macarena” was released in 1993, but it was the 1995 “Bayside Boys Mix” of the song that launched the track to international acclaim in 1996. It’s been 25 years since the song topped the US pop charts, and to celebrate, the duo is teaming up with Airbnb for a Spanish getaway they are hosting.

Starting June 28 at 10 a.m. ET, bookings will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis for a villa in Andalusia, Spain. As part of the two-night stay (which begins on August 3), guests will get tips from Los Del Rio on how to dance the “Macarena,” gain access to special memorabilia owned by the group, and otherwise enjoy the area.

Los Del Río said in a statement, “We can’t believe 25 years have gone by since ‘Macarena’ became one of the most listened to songs of summer. Without a doubt the best way to celebrate this milestone with our fans is to open the doors of our favorite rural refuge and list it on Airbnb.”

Even though the 1995 hit was the band’s first single, they actually formed way back in 1962. The story goes (according to a Spanish article translated via Google) that for about 30 years, the group performed at parties for the rich and powerful. The, at a party hosted by Gustavo Cisneros (a businessman who is now a billionaire) and Carlos Andrés Pérez (who was then the president of Venezuela), the band noticed a young girl dancing and cheered her on through music, which eventually became “Macarena.”

Learn more about the Los Del Río getaway here.