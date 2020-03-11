Alaina Castillo grew up falling in love with harmonies.

Tagging along with her mother for church choir practices, she remembers hearing the voices meeting in unison and realizing how special it was. “My mom was very involved in churches at the time, so we always sang in the choir for Christmas and things like that,” she remembered when we spoke over the phone last week. “She would have to stay late and sing in the women’s choir. I would always get to hear all the voices and the thing that stuck out to me a lot was the different harmonies, that was something that I really wanted to recreate and something that caught my interest for singing.”

Between the influence of hearing live music in church and growing up in Houston, Texas, surrounded by Latin pop, in high school Castillo decided to start her own YouTube channel, beginning to post covers and discover her own voice. Soon, her following grew substantially, and she began to take the idea of music as a career seriously. Initially drawn to pursue something more stable — like studying to be a neurosurgeon — by the time she was a junior in high school Castillo was set on trying her hand at becoming a full-time performer. Figuring out a way to blend pop, R&B, hip-hop, and sounds from her Latin roots, Castillo’s straightforward songwriting and gorgeous voice are immediately arresting, and it didn’t take long for other people to be interested in her work — and already established following on YouTube.

Eventually moving to LA and connecting with the label Chosen People, particularly the producer RØMANS, Castillo released her debut EP Antisocial Butterfly last November, and the reception has been incredible. This week, Spotify announced their new Radar program, which highlights emerging artists from all over the world, and Alaina is one of their picks due to the millions(!) of streams her songs are garnering on the platform. Talking with Castillo by phone recently about her background in Houston, singing in English and Spanish, and some of her early hits, her excitement about the possibilities of her music career is palpable. Read a condensed and edited version of our conversation below.

As far as growing up in Texas with Latin pop and traditional music from Mexico around, I’d love to hear about what connected to you early on, and how growing up with Spanish is part of your musical life?

My dad very rarely spoke Spanish to us. It was more so whenever we went to see his family or something that they would speak in Spanish and we would always try to understand, but we didn’t really know that much. I think it was middle school when I started to really get into that, and it was with my friends who spoke a lot more Spanish than I did, and because my brother learned fluent Spanish from his girlfriend at the time. It was around me when I went to family gatherings, we had it there and when I was with friends, they had it. It was something that I really, really, really started to incorporate into my everyday life. Because it’s just the vibe when you hear that music you can’t help but move to it. It’s a nice little thing to listen to. So whenever I started making my own music, that was something that I wanted to incorporate. And of course it’s difficult because of the language barrier. I’m learning, I had to learn in high school on my own, speaking to people who do speak it a little bit better so that I could learn it more. It’s definitely something that I want to keep going at and keep incorporating because it is such a big part of my life.

Why is it important for you to be singing in both English and Spanish?

I love languages. It’s been something that I’ve been super interested in for such a long time. But with Spanish, of course, it goes into my family. I am Hispanic so I just want to, even if I’m not 100% fluent, I want to learn, I want to sing, I want to connect with that because it’s so much fun. Whenever you can just switch it up, I feel like mixing the Spanglish, everything like that, that’s important. And for my next EP, it’s going to be the English songs and then the same songs in Spanish, but with their own, not exact translation. It’ll be kind of the same, but just so that you have all those other people that can understand it and relate to it and feel with it. I feel like that’s what I want, something in Spanish. I want other people to be able to feel the music like I do.