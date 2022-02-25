Alec Benjamin taught himself how to play guitar, he explained to Uproxx for our How I Blew Up series, and then gained global recognition with “Let Me Down Slowly” and other Platinum hits. A few days ago, he announced his sophomore album (Un)Commentary out this spring. It’ll feature his previous singles “The Way You Felt” and “Older,” as well as today’s new one, “Shadow Of Mine.” It’s an intense, poignant piano ballad about wanting freedom from yourself.

“A lot of the time you think your problems are the product of your environment, when in reality they exist inside you,” he said about the track. Of the album, he added, “I think my generation has a lot of valid criticisms of everything that’s happening in our country and in the world right now. The question is: are we going to tear ourselves apart, or are we going to leave this place better than we found it?”

The album is produced by Sir Nolan, and features writing collaborations with Dan Wilson, Charlie Puth, Sam Romans, and Nolan Lambrosa.

Watch the video for “Shadow Of Mine” directed by Gus Black above. Below, find the album artwork for (Un)Commentary.

(Un)Commentary is out 4/15 via Elektra Records. Pre-order it here.

