“All Too Well,” Taylor Swift‘s most beloved (and best) song, is rumored to be about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. “Rumored” as she never names the actor in the Track Five (because nothing rhymes with “Gyllenhaal”?), but come on. There’s a reason he’s public enemy No. 1 among Swifties on the day that Red (Taylor’s Version) came out — “All Too Well: The Short Film” probably isn’t going to win him any fans, either.

The 13-minute video of the 10-minute song premiered on Friday at New York City’s Lincoln Center 13, where Swift also performed the song live for the first time. Now, the short film can be enjoyed by everyone — except Jake and Maggie, presumably — as it’s available on YouTube. The emotional part-music video, part-domestic drama tracks the relationship between Stranger Things standout (and Swift mega-fan) Sadie Sink as Not-Taylor and Dylan O’Brien as Not-Jake; there’s also a surprise cameo at the end.

Swift, who directed the short, told Seth Meyers that if Sink had said no to the role, “I don’t think I would’ve made it. I don’t think I would’ve made the film. I think I would’ve just been like, this is a sign.” You can watch “All Too Well: The Short Film” above.