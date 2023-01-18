Last year, Anitta broke many records thanks to the success of her global hit “Envolver.” In her new commercial for Lay’s that was released yesterday (January 17), the Brazilian superstar helped shatter another Guinness World Record.

Anitta’s new commercial with Lay’s features a remix of “Envolver” that was recorded in a studio, which was powered by the electricity from over 6,000 potatoes. Lay’s and Anitta set a Guinness World Record for the feat that was described in a press release release as “never-been-done-before.” Anitta’s “Beat Of Joy” commercial with the “Envolver” remix is a part of the potato chip brand’s “Stay Golden” campaign.

“As I continue to grow as an artist and a person, I do my best to focus on the positive and choose joy in every situation – to Stay Golden,” said Anitta in a statement. “This campaign captures that feeling that brings together all my passions and reflects the mindset I have in life at this moment. I hope it inspires fans to create joy and radiate that positivity every day.”

The campaign was also translated in Spanish to “Sigue Brillando.” Like the voceteo cars in the commercial, fans have a chance to win a voceteo kit signed by Anitta. By commenting with #StayGolden on the official Instagram or Twitter for Lay’s, they will be entered into the contest.

Last month, Anitta was named with BTS, Taylor Swift, Adele, and Harry Styles as Iconic Record Breakers by Guinness World Records. Thanks to her breakthrough single “Envolver,” she broke two records. On March 24, she was recognized for becoming the first solo Latin artist to reach No. 1 on Spotify. On August 28, she was later recognized as the first female solo artist to win Best Latin at the MTV Video Music Awards. Both records were broken by “Envolver.”