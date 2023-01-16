Anitta has new music on the way this week. Last night (January 15), Brazilian drag pop star Gloria Groove performed her upcoming single “Proibidona” with Anitta and Valesca Popozuda in São Paulo.

Yesterday in São Paulo, Anitta hosted her event Ensaios Da Anitta. For this year’s festival, she chose to honor the women that she admires with the theme of “Warriors.” During a special performance, Anitta brought out Groove for the live debut of her single “Proibidona.” Popozuda, who is also featured on the song, joined the two artists onstage. While dressed like warrior goddesses, the three artists sang the fierce track together as the crowd went wild.

After the concert, Anitta and Groove were spotted dancing to “Proibidona” backstage. The song will be released on Wednesday, January 18. The track will mark another high-profile collaboration for Groove following her epic banger “Ameianoite” featuring Pabllo Vittar, which released in October.

PROIBIDONA🔞

depois do show a tropa te aciona pic.twitter.com/ZGGHmWYZ5v — 𝐋𝐀𝐃𝐘 𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄 (@gloriagroove) January 16, 2023

Earlier this month, Anitta announced that she was hard at work on her next album, which will be a return to her funk carioca, or Brazilian funk, roots. 2022 proved to be a breakthrough year for the Brazilian superstar thanks to the success of her single “Envolver” from the Versions Of Me album. Anitta is nominated for Best New Artist at next month’s Grammy Awards.

