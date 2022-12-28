Out of the many records broken this past year, Guinness World Records chose to spotlight six music acts. Yesterday (December 27), Anitta, BTS, and Taylor Swift were named in a list of 2022’s Iconic Record Breakers.

Anitta received two Guinness World Records this past year. The Brazilian superstar was first recognized on March 24 for becoming the first solo Latin artist to reach No. 1 on Spotify. With 6,391,619 global streams that day, Anitta’s breakthrough hit “Envolver” knocked Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” out of the top spot on Spotify’s Global 50 chart. On August 28, Anitta was recognized as the first female solo artist to win Best Latin at the MTV Video Music Awards. Her video for “Envolver” triumphed over videos by Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Becky G.

BTS was also spotlighted as one of Guinness World Records’ Iconic Record Breakers this year. In 2022, the South Korean boy band added three more records to its collection. BTS was recognized as the group with the most followers on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. The guys also further solidified their title for having the most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards blimps won by a music group.

Thanks to the success of her album Midnights, Taylor Swift added three more Guinness World Records to her tally. She was recognized for having the most-streamed album on Spotify in 24 hours, the most-streamed day-one streams of an album, and the most-streamed act on Spotify in 24 hours. Rounding out the rest of Guinness World Records’ Iconic Record Breakers list were Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Adele.

