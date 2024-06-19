Kevin Costner finalized a divorce earlier this year, while Jewel has been divorced since 2014. So, when the two were spotted together, dating rumors flew .

Are Jewel And Kevin Costner Dating?

In an appearance on The Howard Stern Show yesterday (June 18), Stern said he “heard rumors,” and Costner replied with, “That’s what they are.” He continued, “Jewel and I are friends, we’ve never gone out, ever. She’s special, and I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship, because that’s what we have. She’s special. I mean, she’s beautiful enough to go out with.”

As USA Today notes, the rumors started when Costner and Jewel were both at Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the Caribbean for a fundraiser. Costner explained, “The rumor was I went down on a private plane with her, I went back on a private plane. I was on with nine people, and I don’t want the press to ruin this for us, because I’ve had conversations with her, text-wise, and she’s so smart, and she’s been through a lot herself. We have a friendship. We don’t have a romance. We’ve not dated. She’s beautiful and smart enough for all those things. It just has never happened for us.”

Jewel was less direct when she addressed the rumors in an April interview, saying of Costner, “He’s a great person. The public fascination is intense, for sure.”