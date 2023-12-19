Kevin Costner finalized his contentious divorce with Christine Baumgartner in mid-September, and earlier this month, word surfaced that Costner was already getting back out there, so to speak. And by that, we’re not talking about him rekindling his working relationship with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The former John Dutton has begun dating Jewel with TMZ previously reporting that the two are “flirty” and had been “trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on” when the pair attended the same November event on Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

People now catches up with a “source” who revealed that the pairing is “fresh” but not “new” while leaving things rather ambiguous otherwise:

“The relationship between Kevin and Jewel is fresh but not brand new. There is very big attraction on both sides.” The source says Jewel is independent and not into dating for the sake of dating. “Jewel likes Kevin’s type and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool,” says the source. “He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over.”

The Daily Mail recently reported that Baumgarner isn’t shocked that Costner is moving on, and she’s relieved that he hasn’t chosen a “fame-seeking bimbo.” Well then.

Additionally, Jewel recently published photos from that Necker Island event, and yep, there’s Kevin Costner. Hopefully, he’s a little less stressed out these days without all the divorce and Yellowstone upheaval ongoing:

