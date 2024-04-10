Olivia Rodrigo wrapped up her run in New York with her fourth and final Guts Tour show last night (April 9) at Madison Square Garden. Considering she opened this tour stop by bringing out Noah Kahan, fans had wondered if she would have any other surprise guests in store. And they were right to think so.

Although Monday night’s concert was just her, it was still just as incredible to see her run through all the solo songs. During yesterday’s show, Rodrigo treated the crowd by bringing out Jewel, as the two performed a duet of “You Were Meant For Me.”

“She is such an incredible songwriter. When I first started writing my songs, I would listen to her album Pieces Of You before I went to bed,” Rodrigo shared during her introduction speech. “She’s incredible and it’s such an honor that she’s here with me tonight.”

Rodrigo has creatively used the Guts Tour as a chance to spotlight older artists like Jewel alongside newer pop performers — allowing younger fans to discover musical acts that might’ve been out of their reach. Her NYC tour openers were also The Breeders, who shared that they were shocked that the “Drivers License” singer even thought of picking them.

Check out a video of Olivia Rodrigo performing with Jewel in NYC below.