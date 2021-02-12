Ariana Grande’s latest album, Positions might’ve gotten a little lost in the dramatic 2020 presidential election, but now that the blue states have safely been certified for President Biden — who Grande campaigned for — the best single off the record is finally getting the attention it deserves. Already one of the most sex-positive and explicit tracks on the record, “34 + 35” quickly replaced the title track as the fan-favorite off the album, even if that video imagines Ari as the president herself.

But as great as “34 +45” is on its own, Ari decided to make it better by enlisting two of the hottest rappers in the game right now to jump on a remix, adding Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion verses, and teasing a new video with all three stars. Now that clip is here, and like most Ari videos, it does not disappoint. The three girls live a life of hotel luxury in the clip, sitting by the pool, lounging in lingerie, and drinking plenty of champagne. After all, Grande does have a real life engagement to celebrate, so bubbly is in order. As great as the track is, Megan’s verse steals the show, with even Ari rapping along to her brilliant additions. Check out the whole clip above, which also includes a funny behind-the-scenes shot of Ari trying to order room service for the crew. Baked Alaska, anyone?