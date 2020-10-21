Ariana Grande and Adele have some very dedicated fans who often show their undying love by flooding Twitter with fancams and and supportive posts. But on occasion, their fans can turn ruthless. That’s what happened Wednesday when Grande and Adele fans, anxious for information on new music from the artists, mistakingly thought an indie record of the month company was sharing exclusive music from the pop stars.

Both Grande and Adele have been steadily teasing new releases, so when record club Vinyl Me, Please cryptically announced they had a “big new album” on the way, Grande and Adele fans swarmed their page with giddy excitement.

If you like the big new album announced today, you'll want to check our store in an hour… — VMP (@VinylMePlease) October 21, 2020

Much to the disappointment of the stans, Vinyl Me, Please’s “big new album” turned out to be Julien Baker’s upcoming record Little Oblivions, which she announced Wednesday with the lead single “Faith Healer.” In retaliation, the stans took over the record club’s replies with cries of distress.

It's a big day for new release vinyl on the VMP store! Up first, we have an exclusive edition of the anticipated new album from @julienrbaker. Grab one of our 500 copies of Little Oblivions on transparent yellow vinyl. https://t.co/5imuL6U0Kk pic.twitter.com/6CNbpc2crh — VMP (@VinylMePlease) October 21, 2020

Yeah, this thread has gotten pretty fucking wild pretty fucking quick, lol https://t.co/f7b8N9l0Ha — VMP (@VinylMePlease) October 21, 2020

the internet is flat: 1. vinyl club tweets cryptically about ‘big new album’ (it’s Julien Baker) 2. Adele&Ariana stans find tweet/flood comments 3. intense disappointment https://t.co/f69HAiiUYs pic.twitter.com/dS9X0EZ5LT — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) October 21, 2020

Those familiar with Vinyl Me, Please’s platform were confused why Grande and Adele fans thought an indie company would be responsible for releases from some of today’s biggest pop stars.

Zach fucking sucks really getting to the bottom of it, here https://t.co/nSdUAqUnex — VMP (@VinylMePlease) October 21, 2020

Vinyl Me, Please attempted to thwart the stans by giving them a primer on Baker, describing her “incredibly raw, self-confessional” sound.

Great that you ask, she makes incredibly raw, self-confessional music. So jealous of you that you get to discover her now! https://t.co/mMD2hDuUxd — VMP (@VinylMePlease) October 21, 2020

