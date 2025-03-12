Ariana Grande recently announced a deluxe edition of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, dubbed Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead.

Well, it just got even deluxe-er: Today (March 12), Grande announced an accompanying short film that is set to drop the same day as the album, March 28. She shared a 15-second teaser on Instagram.

Grande previously said of the deluxe album, “It’s funny because I really thought that it was just a very concise body of work that it what it is, and I think, forever in my head, Eternal Sunshine is that album. But, with time, I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe there are some new ideas that could be included.’ But yeah, I’ve been writing a lot, and maybe there’s some more, but I would like to do a deluxe at some point.”

Check out the Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead cover art and tracklist below.