Ariana Grande recently announced a deluxe edition of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, dubbed Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead.
Well, it just got even deluxe-er: Today (March 12), Grande announced an accompanying short film that is set to drop the same day as the album, March 28. She shared a 15-second teaser on Instagram.
Grande previously said of the deluxe album, “It’s funny because I really thought that it was just a very concise body of work that it what it is, and I think, forever in my head, Eternal Sunshine is that album. But, with time, I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe there are some new ideas that could be included.’ But yeah, I’ve been writing a lot, and maybe there’s some more, but I would like to do a deluxe at some point.”
Check out the Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead cover art and tracklist below.
Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead Album Cover Artwork
Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead Tracklist
1. “Intro (End Of The World)”
2. “Bye”
3. “Don’t Wanna Break Up Again”
4. “Saturn Returns (Interlude)”
5. “Eternal Sunshine ”
6. “Supernatural ”
7. “True Story”
8. “The Boy Is Mine”
9. “Yes, And?”
10. “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”
11. “I Wish I Hated You”
12. “Imperfect For You”
13. “Ordinary Things” featuring Nonna
14. TBD
15. “Yes, And” with Mariah Carey (Remix)
16. “Supernatural” with Troye Sivan (Remix)
17. “The Boy Is Mine” with Brandy and Monica (Remix)
18. TBD
19. TBD
20. TBD
21. TBD
22. TBD
Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead is out 3/28 via Republic Records. Find more information here.