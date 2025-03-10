This past weekend marked the one-year anniversary of Ariana Grande‘s Grammy-nominated album, Eternal Sunshine. To celebrate, the “Yes, And?” singer is releasing a deluxe edition of the album, Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, which includes remixes with Mariah Carey, Troye Sivan, and Brandy & Monica, along with a few new songs that haven’t been revealed yet.

“It’s funny because I really thought that it was just a very concise body of work that it what it is, and I think, forever in my head, Eternal Sunshine is that album,” Grande said on You star Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast. “But, with time, I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe there are some new ideas that could be included.’ But yeah, I’ve been writing a lot, and maybe there’s some more, but I would like to do a deluxe at some point.” That time is March 28.

You can check out the Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead album cover artwork and tracklist below.