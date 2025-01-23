The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards (a.k.a. the Oscars) were revealed this morning, and Ariana Grande earned a nod thanks to Wicked. As for how this honor stacks up to getting a Grammy nod, Grande would prefer not to say.

In a new interview with Variety shared today (January 23), Grande was asked if getting an Oscar nomination for her work on Wicked is “better than getting a Grammy nomination,” and she responded, “Oh my goodness. I’m burying my head in my tissue box. [Laughs]. Um… next question.”

Grammy nominations are certainly nothing new for Grande: She’s racked up 18 so far and earned two wins. Meanwhile, Grande’s new Best Supporting Actress nomination is her first-ever Academy Award consideration.

Meanwhile, Grande also reacted to her Oscar nomination with an Instagram post earlier today, the full text of which can be found below.