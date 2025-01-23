The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards (a.k.a. the Oscars) were revealed this morning, and Ariana Grande earned a nod thanks to Wicked. As for how this honor stacks up to getting a Grammy nod, Grande would prefer not to say.
In a new interview with Variety shared today (January 23), Grande was asked if getting an Oscar nomination for her work on Wicked is “better than getting a Grammy nomination,” and she responded, “Oh my goodness. I’m burying my head in my tissue box. [Laughs]. Um… next question.”
Grammy nominations are certainly nothing new for Grande: She’s racked up 18 so far and earned two wins. Meanwhile, Grande’s new Best Supporting Actress nomination is her first-ever Academy Award consideration.
Meanwhile, Grande also reacted to her Oscar nomination with an Instagram post earlier today, the full text of which can be found below.
“picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. i cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i’m so proud of you, tiny.
thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy.
thank you @jonmchu for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend. i am so deeply proud of my beautiful Wicked family. i am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. i love you unconditionally, always.
i don’t quite have all my words yet, i’m still trying to breathe. but thank you. oh my goodness, thank you. Universal, Marc, my family, my heart.
lemons and melons and pears, oh my.”