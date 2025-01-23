The ongoing Los Angeles wildfires continue to rage, but the show must go on. In this case, that show happens to be the 97th annual Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, March 2 and will be hosted by Conan O’Brien. And if this ceremony is like the Globes, there could be a distinct lack of chaos unless Vin Diesel and The Rock smack each other with their eyes again.
This year’s crop of nominees draw strong representation from The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez, Wicked, Conclave, A Complete Unknown, and Anora. Also, do not count out Sebastian Stan for an acting win after his Globe victory and twin nods (for The Apprentice and A Different Man). Dude has been swerving outside the Marvel box for over a decade, and it might be his time. Additionally, the awards telecast will bypass Best Original Song performances with no word on whether that will affect the customary 3+ hour ceremony runtime.
Here are your 2025 Oscar nominations:
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Perez
The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ray Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Live-Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Original Song
“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez
“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight
“Like A Bird,” Sing Sing
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late,” Elton John Never Too Late
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Documentary
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelean War
Sugar Cane
Best Documentary Short Subject
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Best International Film
I’m Still Here
The Girl with The Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of a Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit
The Wild Robot
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom Planet Apes
Wicked
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu