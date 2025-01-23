The ongoing Los Angeles wildfires continue to rage, but the show must go on. In this case, that show happens to be the 97th annual Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, March 2 and will be hosted by Conan O’Brien. And if this ceremony is like the Globes, there could be a distinct lack of chaos unless Vin Diesel and The Rock smack each other with their eyes again.

This year’s crop of nominees draw strong representation from The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez, Wicked, Conclave, A Complete Unknown, and Anora. Also, do not count out Sebastian Stan for an acting win after his Globe victory and twin nods (for The Apprentice and A Different Man). Dude has been swerving outside the Marvel box for over a decade, and it might be his time. Additionally, the awards telecast will bypass Best Original Song performances with no word on whether that will affect the customary 3+ hour ceremony runtime.

Here are your 2025 Oscar nominations:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Perez

The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ray Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice