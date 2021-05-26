Ariana Grande officially tied the knot with her fiancé Dalton Gomez a few weeks ago in what was reported to be a small and intimate wedding. The singer kept the ceremony relatively under wraps at the time, but she’s now given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her special day with a couple of cute wedding photos.

The photos show Gomez and Grande sharing a few passionate kisses in full wedding attire. Grande looked stunning in a silk wedding dress, which was custom-made by Vera Wang, and her signature high ponytail hairdo.

Along with the pictures Grande posted to her own Instagram page, the singer shared a few snaps exclusively with Vogue. Grande retweeted the photo set to her own Twitter page, cosigning the pictures with a few white heart emojis.

Take a look inside @ArianaGrande and Dalton Gomez's intimate at-home wedding ceremony, shared exclusively with Voguehttps://t.co/3raFje4Q4N pic.twitter.com/Wv367qhR4z — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 26, 2021

The wedding officially took place on May 15 and was held in her Montecito, California home, which she incidentally bought from Ellen DeGeneres. It was reported at the time that the ceremony was small and only had a “few guests,” which were presumably family members.