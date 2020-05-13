It’s been a big afternoon for Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show today. First, he got to premiere the sentimental new The 1975 song and chat about it with Matty Healy. Shortly after that, he started a conversation with Ariana Grande to discuss her recent goings-on. During their talk, Grande revealed that she has a collaboration with newly minted No. 1 artist Doja Cat on the way.

Lowe asked Grande for her thoughts on Doja, and Grande responded, “I love her. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again, to drop. But I love her so much. I love her personality. I love what she brings to the table musically. She’s just such a breath of fresh air. I think she’s brilliant and so talented.”

This comes shortly after Grande expressed the joy she felt at seeing Doja and Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” remix top the charts with Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s new version of “Savage” right behind it. On her Instagram Story, Grande shared a screenshot of the week’s top 10 songs and wrote, “this is such an incredible moment in music [heart emoji] wowowoooowoowwowoo i love seeing this with all my heart,” then tagging the four artists involved.

Watch Grande talk about Doja above.