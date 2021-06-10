After teasing a new single, “Need To Know” earlier yesterday, Doja Cat bit the bullet and finally dropped the info on her hotly-anticipated new album, Planet Her. But the bigger news in all the tracklist features and album release dates? That we have another Doja/Ari collaboration coming our way! After their slightly underwhelming joint track on Positions, “Motive,” it looks like this song is going to have a lot to say. As shared yesterday on the tracklist, the title of their song is “I Don’t Do Drugs,” which may or may not be a volatile concept, depending on how they approach it.

Of course, let’s not forget the “34 + 35” remix that featured both Doja and Megan Thee Stallion adding raunchy verses to Ari’s already explicit version. One of the standouts on Positions, the music video was another delightful girls-night-in concept that suited the subject matter well. No word yet on whether Ari and Doja have a video coming along with the new song, but it wouldn’t be surprising if that’s in the works as well. Ari isn’t the only superstar guest on Planet Her, obviously SZA is a feature on the already-released “Kiss Me More,” a potential song of the summer contender if I ever heard one. The record also includes The Weeknd, Young Thug, and JID, but we all know the Ari collab is going to be most anticipated.

Stay tuned for the 6/25 drop of Planet Her in just a couple weeks, and any clues Ari or Doja might share along the way.