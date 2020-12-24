It’s been less than a week since Ariana Grande announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez, who she has been dating for about ten months. Though their engagement hasn’t been long, they’re already proving themselves a charitable team. Grande and Gomez decided to spread some holiday cheer this year by completing the wish lists of patients at an LA children’s hospital.

Grande and Gomez chose gifts for patients of all ages and developmental stages at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital at both their Westwood and Santa Monica, California campuses. On top of donating toys and special merch items to the patients, Grande and Gomez treated the hospital staff with holiday meals and boxes of pizza as gratitude for their hard work.

Those who received gifts were thankful according to Kelli Carroll, the director of the Chase Child Life program at the hospital. “Our patients are in love! Especially our Ariana Grande ‘superfans” in the house,’ Carroll said in a press statement. “We are thankful for all our wonderful partners who have donated in the past couple of weeks, including Ariana Grande, and for serving the needs of our hospitalized children. This pandemic may have changed how we do things, but we look for the same result – to alleviate the stresses of hospitalization and bring joy to our kids.”

Check out some of Grande and Gomez’s gifts above.