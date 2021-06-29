A number of artists have advocated for mental health awareness. Ariana Grande is among them. Back in May in an Instagram post about Mental Health Awareness Month, the singer shared her goal of “ending the stigma around mental health and normalizing asking for help.” Now she’s taking the steps to help with a brand new partnership.

Grande is teaming up with the mental health organization, Better Help, to give away $1 million in therapy. The partnership will pair people seeking therapy with a licensed therapist. Those who sign up will receive one month of free therapy with the option to renew it with a discount of 15 percent for the second month.

“Thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy,” Grande wrote in an Instagram post. “While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!”

She added that her hope is that the offer becomes a “helpful starting point” that allows people to “build space for this in your lives and continue.”