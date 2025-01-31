Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra is a musical side project from the beloved actor, who has a soft spot for jazz. Today, he announced that he’s got a new album on the way titled Still Blooming. Due on April 25th via Verve Records, Still Blooming features duets with his Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Maiya Sykes, and fellow actor Scarlett Johansson, who has dabbled in music herself.

Goldblum and Johansson pair up to cover “The Best is Yet To Come,” the 1959 standard composed by Cy Coleman and written by Carolyn Leigh. Most famously covered by Frank Sinatra, the version that appears on Still Blooming is mellow but bright, led by Johansson’s velvety vocals. Meanwhile, the orchestra lilts and traipses through lighthearted piano solos, punctuated by some very groovy Wurly. Throw on your finest suit and cut a rug with the visualizer above.

Still Blooming is due on 4/25 via Verve. You can pre-order it here to get a signed art card by Jeff Goldblum. See below for the tracklist.

01. “I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do)” Feat. Ariana Grande

02. “The Grease Patrol”

03. “We’ll Meet Again” Feat. Cynthia Erivo

04. “Blue Minor”

05. “The Best Is Yet To Come” Feat. Scarlett Johansson

06. “Bye-Ya”

07. “Stella By Starlight” Feat. Maiya Sykes

08. “Bouncing With Bud””

09. “Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye” Feat. Jeff Goldblum