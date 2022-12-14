Ariana Grande The Voice 2021
Ariana Grande Is Returning To ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ As A Guest Judge For The First Time In Years

RuPaul’s Drag Race will be returning next month. On Wednesday (December 14), the reality drag competition revealed that Ariana Grande will be the first guest judge to kick-off the season 15 premiere.

In a special “Ru-Nouncement,” Grande was announced as the first guest judge of the upcoming season. In a 15-second clip, the pop superstar can be seen strutting down the runway of RuPaul’s Drag Race. “Season 15 is here and so I am,” Grande says in a voiceover.

This will mark Grande’s second appearance as a judge for the drag queen competition. She first appeared as a judge on season seven back in 2015. Grande was living for Jaidynn Diore Fierce who was Lip-Syncing For Her Life against Kandy Ho to the smash hit “Break Free.”

With the past few seasons, RuPaul has always made sure to feature a pop star beloved by the LGBTQ+ community as guest judge on the premiere episodes. Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Nicki Minaj, and Miley Cyrus have appeared on previous season premieres.

Yesterday, the 16 drag queens competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” were revealed. Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will premiere on Friday, January 6 on MTV. As with past seasons, the premiere will be split into two episodes.

