Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber retaliated against Tekashi 69’s accusations that their “Stuck With U” collaboration was cheated to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with a pair of Instagram posts both thanking their fans for supporting them and censuring Tekashi for promoting his conspiracy theories for why his single, “Gooba,” came in No. 3 behind their “Stuck With U” collaboration and Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix with Nicki Minaj.

Tekashi lashed out over the weekend as sales projections rolled in, criticizing Def Jam for submitting 60,000 units at the eleventh hour with an autographed CD bundle. While his complaint sounded similar to other worries from the likes of Nicki Minaj and DJ Khaled when their own projects fell short of expectations in prior years, Ariana and Justin both pointed out that the 60,000 units were obtained completely above-board, with Justin advising that the numbers were withheld because of an overall strategy by the label.

Justin Bieber addresses 6ix9ine’s "cheating" accusations and reiterates the rules for the Hot 100: "This is my song with Ariana Grande and I’m honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause. If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song." pic.twitter.com/pvUmQUGxVH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 18, 2020

They both also noted that Tekashi’s main point, hinging on the fact his song out-streamed theirs, didn’t hold up because he counted total streams while the Hot 100 is a domestic chart only. Bieber also outright refuted Tekashi’s claim that a large chunk of those streams was bought with just six credit cards, reminding the rainbow-haired rapper that Nielsen doesn’t count more than four streams from any single card.

It seems that Tekashi isn’t just rubbing rap fans the wrong now — he’s even pulled pop fans into his cyclone of attention-seeking antics. However, despite his best efforts, this week’s Billboard numbers stand as proof that no star can get very far on drama alone.

