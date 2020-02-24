Ariana Grande is best known for her multi-Platinum songs and albums, but it was acting where she got her start in entertainment. She still pops up on TV from time to time, and she did so again last night with a guest appearance on the Jim Carrey-starring Showtime series Kidding.

The show is about a Mr. Rogers-like children’s TV show host, Mr. Pickles, and on an episode of Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time, Grande guests as Piccola Grande, the pickle fairy of hope. Wearing a green dress (complete with pickle slice wings), Piccola Grande arrives to bring optimism and music to Mr. Pickles and his puppet friends.

After filming the episode last summer, Grande shared a post in which she expressed how thankful she was to work with Carrey, writing on Instagram, “i’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. thankful for the most special experience of my life. nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined. i get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. this was a DREAM of an experience.”

love u so so so much ! https://t.co/f0X7bTrELF — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 21, 2020

Watch clips from Grande’s appearance on Kidding above.