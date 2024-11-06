Ariana Grande Olympic Games Paris 2024 (1024x437)
Getty Image
Pop

Ariana Grande Plans To Be Less Active With ‘Pop Stuff’ Over The Next Decade Than She Was During The Last One

Since 2014, Ariana Grande has released six albums and generally been a pop titan. As for her next ten years… well, it appears Grande might dial it back some on the music front.

On a new episode of Matt Rogers and SNL star Bowen Yang’s Las Culturistas podcast, Grande said:

“I am gonna say something so scary. It’s going to scare the absolute sh*t out of my fans and everyone, but I love them and they’ll deal and we’ll be here forever. I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky-promise. But, I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past ten years is where I see the next ten years.

I love acting, I love musical theater. I think reconnecting with this part of myself, who started in musical theater and who loves comedy […] it really does [feed me], in a different way than songwriting and writing about my own pain, because it’s just kind of like constantly re-living that one thing that you wrote the song about.”

Elsewhere on the same episode, Grande busted out an exemplary Hermione Granger impression.

