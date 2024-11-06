Since 2014, Ariana Grande has released six albums and generally been a pop titan. As for her next ten years… well, it appears Grande might dial it back some on the music front.

On a new episode of Matt Rogers and SNL star Bowen Yang’s Las Culturistas podcast, Grande said:

“I am gonna say something so scary. It’s going to scare the absolute sh*t out of my fans and everyone, but I love them and they’ll deal and we’ll be here forever. I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky-promise. But, I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past ten years is where I see the next ten years. I love acting, I love musical theater. I think reconnecting with this part of myself, who started in musical theater and who loves comedy […] it really does [feed me], in a different way than songwriting and writing about my own pain, because it’s just kind of like constantly re-living that one thing that you wrote the song about.”

Elsewhere on the same episode, Grande busted out an exemplary Hermione Granger impression.