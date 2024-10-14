Ariana Grande just turned in a terrific Saturday Night Live hosting stint this past weekend. Among the highlights was the bridesmaids speech sketch (check it out above), in which Grande and other cast members sing a parody of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.” The new lyrics reveal, much to the groom’s dismay, that the bride cheated during the bachelorette party.

For the sketch, Grande was playing a person who’s not an Ariana Grande-level singer, so she intentionally sung poorly. Carpenter used that as her hook to react to the SNL shout-out.

On her Instagram Story, Carpenter shared a clip from the sketch and wrote, “very nice and on pitch.” Grande then shared Carpenter’s post and responded, “tysm we tried.”

Grande wasn’t the episode’s musical guest (that was Stevie Nicks), but she still got to flex her vocal chops (and her killer Celine Dion impression) in a sketch. The bit, playing off of real-life Dion’s recent Sunday Night Football promo, sees Grande-as-Dion hilariously promoting the bloody combat of the UFC. Grande also gets the chance to sing, and given her natural vocal abilities, she’s one of the few people on Earth who can pull off a Dion vocal impersonation as well as Grande did here. As one YouTube commenter summarized, “You know the host is good when they have their own solo sketch.”

Check out the bridesmaids sketch above and the UFC bit below.