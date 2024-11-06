Ariana Grande recently reminded the world how hilarious she can be with a terrific Saturday Night Live hosting appearance. On the show, she busted out a pair of great impressions, of Jennifer Coolidge and Celine Dion.

It turns out she had another impression in her bag that she didn’t bust out: Emma Watson as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies.

On a new episode of Las Culturistas — the podcast hosted by Matt Rogers and SNL favorite Bowen Yang — Yang asked Grande to do her Hermione impression. Grande responded with a pretty fantastic impersonation, putting on an exasperated voice and telling Harry about some predicament Ron Weasley finds himself in.

Check out the clip here.

Grande has showed off her Harry Potter fandom on numerous occasions over the years. In a 2014 tweet, she wrote, “when in doubt…. reread the entire harry potter series.” In 2015, Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton said he thought Grande would be a Gryffindor, and she responded on Twitter (now X), “pottermore said slytherin but i’ll take it.”

Then, in 2017, she responded to a JK Rowling tweet about a spider with a very inside-baseball reference. Grande also has multiple Harry Potter-inspired tattoos, including the word “Lumos” (a spell from the books) and “9 ¾,” a nod to the iconic Platform 9 ¾ where wizards can board the Hogwarts Express.