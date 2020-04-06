Ariana Grande And Her Producer Virtually Link Up To Perform ‘My Everything’

The coronavirus pandemic is keeping people inside, and musicians are finding new ways to pass the time, whether they’re working on new music or performing livestream concerts. Ariana Grande previously expressed that she “can’t wait to get back to work,” so she decided to sort of get in on the new livestream concert phenomenon. Grande didn’t go live, but she did share a video of herself performing “My Everything.”

tommy n i sending u some virtual love 🤍💻🎙 hope you’re all staying safe, sane, healthy and as creative as possible pic.twitter.com/kRTTAgRihZ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 5, 2020

Grande was joined (virtually, of course) by producer Tommy Brown on piano, and she captioned her post, “tommy n i sending u some virtual love. hope you’re all staying safe, sane, healthy and as creative as possible.”

Grande’s mother Joan Grande was a fan of the performance, as she tweeted, “I’m going to say it… and I don’t care… Ariana, you have the greatest voice in the world, this one and all the other ones, parallel and other universes.. there is nothing else to say!!”

I’m going to say it… and I don’t care… Ariana, you have the greatest voice in the world, this one and all the other ones, parallel and other universes.. there is nothing else to say!! — Joan Grande (@joangrande) April 5, 2020

Grande recently offered an update on how she has been doing during the pandemic, writing,”i’m fine. i’d be an asshole if i complained. just watching things, calling friends, cooking and looking for ways to help ppl who don’t have it as easily as i do rn. if any of y’all need anything, any help at all pls tell me to check DMs.”

Grande also recently made donations to multiple organizations to help people who have been adversely affected, and has even given money directly to some fans.

Watch the performance above.