Ariana Grande Reveals She Has A New Album Coming This Month

It’s been over a year and a half since Ariana Grande released her chart-topping record Thank U, Next. While the singer has not been shy about working on new music, fans have been wondering when exactly Grande’s next project will see the light of day. On Wednesday, Grande revealed the wait is nearly over.

Announcing the project in a succinct tweet, Grande revealed her next record will debut in just a few short weeks: “i can’t wait to give u my album this month.”

i can’t wait to give u my album this month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

The album announcement arrives after Grande teased fans about new music for weeks. In September, Grande posted a five-second snippet of a vocal track she was working on, writing “brb” as a caption. Just last week, the singer hinted at new music while also urging fans to vote in the upcoming election. “turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven’t already,” she wrote alongside a selfie.

While the next album will be her first solo work since Thank U, Next, that doesn’t mean Grande hasn’t been working hard on new music. The singer collaborated with Lady Gaga on the Chromatica track “Rain On Me,” stopping by the MTV VMAs in August to perform a rendition of the single. Earlier in the lockdown, Grande teamed up with Justin Bieber to share the quarantine track “Stuck With U.”