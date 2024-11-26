After much ado, the new Wicked movie has debuted in theaters, and so far, it’s a hit. Among the movie’s fans is Ariana Grande’s grandmother Marjorie Grande, better known as Nonna, as seen in an adorable new video shared by Grande on Instagram.

The video, featuring part of Grande singing “Popular,” shows Nonna smiling wide as she holds Grande’s hand and has her eyes fixed on the screen.

Grande’s mother Joan commented on the post, “Oh my OZ, I was there and I am still crying watching this!!”

Sharing a photo of herself and Nonna on her Instagram Story, Grande also wrote, “flew to boca for a day to watch with Nonna at the movie theater i grew up going to every weekend, Cinemark 20 in Boca.” In another Story, she added, “thrilled to report that when the sugar glider had her drum solo nonna exclaimed loudly ‘oh i LOVE that.'”

Nonna, of course, has long been a favorite figure among Grande fans. She even got a feature credit on the Eternal Sunshine song “Ordinary Things,” as she provided a spoken outro on the track. The tune actually put Nonna in the history books: When it debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Nonna, at 98 years of age, became the senior-most artist to ever appear on the chart.