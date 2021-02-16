With her recent No. 1 album Positions and her Netflix documentary Excuse Me, I Love You, Ariana Grande fans have been well-fed lately. On top of that, Grande returned last week to share a video to her “34+35 (Remix)” track with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, which saw the three musicians having a lavish and relaxing day together. It turns out fans can expect even more music coming from the pop star very soon.

Grande had previously teased her Positions (Deluxe) album by sharing a tracklist with four of the song titles scratched out. But now, Grande has returned to make an exciting announcement. Her deluxe album is arriving this week, and she’s finally shared the titles to the previously-undisclosed songs.

Posting the official tracklist to social media, Grande asked fans: “which of the new additions are u claiming?” The news confirms that, along with her Megan and Doja Cat collaboration, the tracks titled “Someone Like U (Interlude),” “Test Drive,” “Worst Behavior,” and “Main Thing” will appear as bonus songs on the LP.

positions deluxe friday 🤍 which of the new additions are u claiming ? https://t.co/FpkiHYLFqt pic.twitter.com/IegiKqjjKz — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 15, 2021

While the prospect of getting to hear four new Grande songs is exciting to some fans, others are disappointed that their collaboration speculations didn’t pan out. Many thought Grande was going to have a song with SZA on the deluxe release, a rumor that the singer promptly shut down. “Lol I wish but nah,” SZA said.

Positions (Deluxe) is out 2/19 via Republic. Pre-order it here

