Ariana Grande has been teasing her Positions deluxe edition for a few weeks now, letting fans there would be four new tracks including the “34 + 35” remix with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, and even sharing a snippet of the “Someone Like U (Interlude)” along with an updated tracklist earlier this week.

Tonight, the moment of truth is finally here and the four new tracks — the interlude, “Test Drive,” “Worst Behavior,” and “Main Thing” — are available to the world. These new additions build on the overall sound of the album, not straying too far from the loved-up, sex-positive feel, which makes even more sense now that we know Grande is officially engaged once more.

The “Someone Like U (Interlude)” is a minute-long, music box-style ode to finally finding that special someone she’s been waiting for, “Test Drive” is an upbeat pop anthem that uses car imagery to further the album’s sexual themes, “Worst Behavior” is indeed not a Drake cover, though there’s some sung-rapped sections, but a celebration of acting out when you’re fully secure in a relationship, and finally, “Main Thing” is another slower jam professing her love for the one and only Dalton Gomez. These songs are nice additions, but there’s nothing here to suggest they should’ve been on the original album. Still, it’s always nice to hear her flexing her vocals and continuing to sing about how happy she is.

