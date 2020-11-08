For the third consecutive year, Ariana Grande has released a new album. Positions arrived following months of anticipation and it boasted appearances from The Weeknd, Ty Dolla Sign, and Doja Cat. A little over a week after its release, Positions is now the fifth No. 1 album of Grande’s career.

In its first week the new record sold 174,000 equivalent album units, 129,000 of those streaming equivalent units, 42,000 album sales. Positions is also her third consecutive release to debut atop the albums chart, a feat she pulled off in just two years and three months, making her the fastest scorer of No. 1 albums by a woman in Billboard history. The other two albums in this achievement are 2018’s Sweetner and 2019’s Thank U, Next.

For the record, Miley Cyrus and Donna Summer both landed No. 1 albums in a shorter time period than Grande, but their releases were not all proper studio albums. Miley delivered two soundtracks and an album during her streak from July 2007 and May 2009, while Donna did it with a live album, a studio project, and a Greatest Hits release from November 1978 and January 1980.

You can revisit our review of Positions here.

(via Billboard)

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.