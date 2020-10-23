Following her Thank U, Next album in 2019, Ariana Grande told fans thanks she would “be chilling a lot more next year,” which was reasonable as she was just a year removed from her 2018 Sweetner release. Despite this claim, Ariana began to tease new music in August and soon after, she returned to say her sixth album would arrive at the end of October. True to her promise, Ariana begins the campaign for the album with her new single, “Positions.”

Paired with a matching visual, the video kicks off with Ariana at the head of a table at the White House for what looks like an important meeting. Emphasizing her message on the song, the video then transitions to present her in the kitchen as a chef while she promises to her lover that she will continue “switchin’ the positions for you.”

Grande first teased the album after celebrating two-year anniversary of Sweetener in January. Prior to an Instagram post that said, “happy second birthday to my favorite baby sweetener,” Grande shared one that jokingly teased the title for her upcoming album. “Was holdin my tiddies up with the other arm thats cropped out,” she said under a photo of herself wearing a bra. In the comments of that photo, she added, “ag6 title.”

If her new single tops the singles chart, it will be Grande’s third track in 2020 to reach No. 1. Her first chart-topping track of 2020 came with Justin Bieber on their “Stuck With U” collab. Her next No. 1 came by the way of her “Rain On Me” collaboration with Lady Gaga, which appeared on Gaga’s Chromatica album.

You can listen to “Positions” in the video above.