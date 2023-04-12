Ariana Grande has kept a pretty low profile over the past year. The “Thank U, Next” singer made a triumphant return to the music charts after collaborating with fellow pop star The Weeknd on “Die For You (Remix).” However, the joy of releasing new music was extremely short-lived after fans began to question her physical appearance.

After the concerns became too overwhelming to ignore, Grande took to TikTok to speak on the matter. She started the video by saying, “I don’t do this often. I don’t like it, and I’m not good at it.” She continued, albeit uncomfortably, saying, “I just wanted to address your concerns about my body.

“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies no matter what,” said Grande. “There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like, that I think we should help each other work towards. We should aim toward being safer and keeping each other safer.”

Grande confessed, “The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” adding, “I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking [while] on them and eating poorly. And at the lowest points of my life, when I looked the way you consider to be my healthiest, but that, in fact, wasn’t my healthiest.”

“Healthy can look different,” she emphasized.

Grande wanted to make a second point in the video: “You never know what someone is going through, so even if you are coming from a loving and a caring place, that person is probably working on it. Or has a support system that they are working on that with.”

Even though Grande said she didn’t want to make the video or address the comment, she added that she hopes “something good might come from it.”

Watch the full video below.