Ariana Grande responded to a sweet tribute and shared her own in honor of the tenth anniversary of her “The Way” collab with her ex, the late Mac Miller. The single was featured on Grande’s debut album and has since been certified triple platinum.

“can’t believe it’s been a whole DECADE (and more) in this road together… how are u guys celebrating today?” one fan account wrote, to which Grande responded, “I love you.” She also shared the sentiment in her Instagram story, using a clip from their music video together.

Miller passed away in 2018. A few years later, Grande appeared on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music (via Harper’s Bazaar) show to speak to who he was as a person — someone who loved being creative, especially when it came to making music.

“I think that nothing mattered more to him than music, ever,” she said. “And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door. Nothing was more important. Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music.”