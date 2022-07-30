Music fans only have so much patience to give out as they wait for their favorite artist to share another project. Sometimes this thin patience is understood, especially when artists take longer than the expected 2-3 years to share their new bodies of work. We saw it with Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé prior to their recent releases and we’re still seeing it with names like Cardi B, Normani, and Nicki Minaj. In other cases, fans can be a bit impatient with their beloved artists and it’s something we seemingly saw Ariana Grande deal with recently.

@arianagrande introducing the sweetener concealer by @r.e.m.beauty 🌱 developed with love and formulated with thoughtful ingredients for you and your skin chapter four: “out of body” available tomorrow at 6am pst on rembeauty.com ♡🤎🤍🖤 ♬ original sound – arianagrande

Ariana reassures fans that she is indeed still a singer, in a TikTok comment. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/JeUsb3AdR0 — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) July 29, 2022

Ariana Grande recently shared a TikTok promoting her R.E.M. Beauty line which she launched back in November. Specifically, Ariana was promoting the Sweetener Concealer from the line by using it on herself and also informed fans that the fourth chapter from the R.E.M. Beauty line would be available the following day on the R.E.M. Beauty website. Under the TikTok video, a fan wrote, “pls remember you’re a singer,” and the comment caught Ariana’s attention and she offered a response to them. “I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer,” she replied.

This could be a hint that Ariana is working on music for her upcoming seventh album. The project would be her first full-length release since fall 2020’s Positions which debuted at No. 1 while the album and its title track each received a nomination at the 2022 Grammys.

You can view the TikTok and the comment above.