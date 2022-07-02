Cardi B Wants To Collaborate With Lil Kim On Her Upcoming Album

On the heels of her newest single, “Hot Sh*t,” Cardi B stopped by Hot 97 to talk about her upcoming sophomore album. While she did not reveal a title or release date for the album, she did share that she had ideas for some collaborations on the album. As for one of the collaborations, Cardi noted that she wants to collaborate with fellow New York City native Lil Kim on her record.

“I even hit her up, I want Lil Kim on my album,” she said. “I do have a song that I think, ‘Aight she’s good for it,’ but then I’m also debating on another song. Because I kinda want her on this one, too. What I really wanted to do was like an ‘Aunt Dot’ with her. … But then I’m kinda debating, is that gonna be a little bit outdated? How’s it gonna be? … I just want the song I do with her, I want it to be like a super, like, great comeback. I just don’t want to put her on my album on a song and it’s like, ‘Cool, yeah, she had a Lil’ Kim feature.’ I want this to be like her insane…her moment.”

Earlier today, Cardi took to Twitter to answer questions from fans. During her impromptu Q&A, she said she would also like to collaborate with Latto. She also expressed a desire to make an all-Spanish album, as well as a collaborative mixtape with her husband, Offset.

Check out the full Hot 97 interview above.

