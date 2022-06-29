Ariana Grande’s stalker has been arrested once again after they violated a five-year restraining order that has been in place last fall. According to TMZ, Aharon Brown was arrested on Sunday, which was Ariana’s 29th birthday, after he somehow broke into the singer’s home in Montecito, California. Thankfully, she was not home at the time of the incident, and when the break-in occurred, the property’s security system went off and police officers showed up a short time later to arrest Brown. He was charged with stalking, burglary, damaging power lines, violation of a court order, and obstruction. Brown pled not guilty, and as of press time, he remains in custody.

Grande’s restraining order against Brown was first put in place back in September after he was arrested at her Los Angeles home. At that time, he was accused of showing up at the property with a large hunting knife and making threats to her security, yelling “I’ll f***ing kill you and her!” For that incident, he was charged with making criminal threats and the restraining order was put in place shortly after.

TMZ also adds that Brown recently violated the restraining order by trying to find Grande, and he apparently got close. He was set to appear in court on Tuesday for violating the restraining order, but now, he’ll be dealing with a lot more charges after Sunday’s incident.