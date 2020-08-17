Ariana Grande has a strong Twitter presence, using the platform to interact with her fans in a casual, friend-like way. Every now and then, she’ll hop on to let her devotees know what’s going on in her life. Today, she took to the site to join her fans in celebrating the two-year anniversary of Sweetener, which came out on August 17, 2018.

Responding to one user celebrating the milestone, Grande wrote, “happy two years of my fav baby. such a special one. love u so much.” Somebody else asked for an “updated top three” songs from the album, so Grande shared her rankings of Sweetener songs. First is “Get Well Soon,” second is “R.E.M.,” and her third spot is “tightly tied between” the title track and “God Is A Woman.”

happy two years of my fav baby 🤍 such a special one

love u so much https://t.co/UL3DmHQeSb — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 17, 2020

love u so so much https://t.co/FxnkX1CYX6 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 17, 2020

this makes me so happy https://t.co/izKd1Hb6rJ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 17, 2020

gws, rem & my third spot is tightly tied between sweetener & giaw 💛 https://t.co/dv7r4gWBAi — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 17, 2020

She also suggested that something new from her could be on the way soon. Responding to a loving message from a fan, Grande tweeted, “love u more ! i’m gonna go work on things for u (yeeeee) but be back soooooon.”

Grande did some celebrating on Instagram as well, sharing a gallery of photos from the Sweetener era and writing, “happy second birthday to my favorite baby sweetener.” Just before that post, she shared a photo of herself wearing a bra and wrote, “was holdin my tiddies up with the other arm thats cropped out.” She jokingly added in the comments, “ag6 title.”

Grande isn’t currently in the midst of an album cycle, but she has still had a huge year, racking up a pair of No. 1 singles in 2020 thanks to collaborations with Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber.