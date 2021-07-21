Over the past few weeks, Ariana Grande has been sharing a handful of Vevo live performance videos, like one she did with Ty Dolla Sign earlier this month. Today brings another, and this time, she has linked up with The Weeknd for their Positions collaboration “Off The Table.” The pair is joined by a band on a verdant stage, dramatically lit by blue light from a giant oval light fixture above.

Grande previously said of making the song, “I didn’t know anyone was ever going to hear it. I just kind of was sitting in my room during quarantine, towards the very beginning and I just had set up my little home situation and a friend of Matt Bennett’s, Shintaro, had sent me a little folder of beats. He’s a really brilliant producer and he sent me a pack of beats and I pulled it up and I wrote a verse and a chorus, and I sent it over to Abel and I said, ‘Is this OK?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna write the second verse.’ It was a very intimate moment and writing process between two friends.”

Watch Grande and The Weeknd perform “Off The Table” above.

