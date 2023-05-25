Next month will mark one year since the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, and several musicians spoke out on the looming anniversary. On Wednesday, May 24, Ashnikko released a poignant reflection on the decision in the form of the cutting, immersive single “Possession Of A Weapon.”

“The human body has become a political chess piece in a game we cannot see,” Ashnikko said in a statement. “I’m in possession of the formidable p*ssy weapon. I built my world out of paper mache, only for the eyes in the sky to come rain down on it and leave it decimated.”

“Possession Of A Weapon” arrived with a video as bold as the song’s message. As Ashnikko’s ethereal vocals set the stage, we’re introduced several half-dressed people posing as statues. They begin to dance around Ashnikko when the beat drops.

“Possession of the p*ssy weapon / My sacral chakra heaven’s threatened,” Ashnikko sings. “It’s just flesh, it’s just flesh / I can be grotesque, move my body like chess / So you’re scared of me now, huh?”

Last week, Ashnikko announced the impending arrival of “Possession Of A Weapon” alongside an update that their forthcoming album, Weedkiller, has been pushed to an August 25 release date. “Possession Of A Weapon” follows the title track, “Worms,” and “You Make Me Sick” as singles off the LP.

Watch the “Possession Of A Weapon” video above.

Weedkiller is out 8/25 via Warner Records. Find more information here.

