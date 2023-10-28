For some, Halloween is a day to play dress up. But for others, like Uproxx cover star Ashnikko, it’s a lifestyle. Yesterday (October 27), the “Dying Star” singer brought back her annual Halloweenie single series. The latest addition to the collection is “Halloweenie V: The Moss King,” and its official visual is the perfect way to kick off your spooky night festivities.

In the video, an animated version of Ashnikko causes havoc in the forest with the help of a few ghoulish friends. Last year, Ashnikko decided not to release a Halloweenie track, as they were working on their Weedkiller album.

“Just to soften the blow, I’m just gonna tell you now there won’t be a ‘Halloweenie’ song this year because I’m literally ripping my hair out trying to finish this album, and I have to focus! It will be worth the wait, I promise! So grateful to you all for listening to my songsies,” wrote Ashnikko on their official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Fast-forward to today, the temporary deviation from tradition, which started in 2018, was all worth it.

Watch Ashnikko’s “Halloweenie V: The Moss King” visualizer above.

