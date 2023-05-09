Ashnikko has dropped the intense and thrilling new music video for her debut album’s title track, “Weedkiller.” In it, they find themselves battling a robot, known as Weedkiller, as it is intended to “symbolize Earth’s environmental catastrophe and technological advancement,” according to a press release.

Blending elements of dystopian fiction with a fight for a real-life cause, Ashnikko’s heightened nature in both the song and the accompanying video keeps the audience hooked. Plus, it switches between various jump cuts of different scenes to mirror the electronic rock beat.

“This is the song that spawned the whole album,” they shared in a statement. “It’s the climax of the record, the epic fight scene in the wasteland. Swords drawn, roots deep into the ground, I have come here to photosynthesize and eliminate the weedkillers. It is a violent fantastical storytelling set in my realm.”

This new song follows their previous singles “You Make Me Sick” and “Worms,” both of which will be featured on Weedkiller. Following the upcoming album’s June release, Ashnikko will be heading out on a headlining tour this fall, with dates in the US and Europe.

Check out Ashnikko’s new video for “Weedkiller” above.

Weedkiller is out 6/2 via Warner Records. Find more information here.

Ashnikko is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.