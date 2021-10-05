All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Grimes — “Love” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰࿎ (@grimes) This week, Elon Musk announced he and Grimes are “semi-separated.” Shortly after announcing the split and joking that she’s moving to a “lesbian space commune,” Grimes shared the cutting song “Love.” While the singer didn’t confirm it was a breakup song, lyrics like “Every night I / Tell myself I’d rather die / Than heed your rage” coupled with the slow beat shows the singer is working through her life changes with the help of music. Kali Uchis — “Fue Mejor” Feat. SZA Following up on her popular 2020 LP Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis dropped a much-anticipated remix to her song previous PartyNextDoor collaboration “Fue Mejor.” Much of the song stays the same, but PartyNextDoor’s verse is swapped out for SZA’s fluttering addition, which she delivers the majority of in Spanish.

Remi Wolf — “Anthony Kiedis” Remi Wolf is a few weeks away from sharing her highly anticipated debut album Juno. Continuing to tease the LP’s cutting edge sound, Wolf shares the exuberant new single “Anthony Kiedis,” a relatable ode to the monotony of life in lockdown — all while namedropping Red Hot Chili Peppers vocalist Anthony Kiedis. Ashnikko — “Panic Attacks In Paradise” Ashnikko has made a name for themselves with their vibrant hair color, vulgar lyrics, and playful sense of humor. But their new track “Panic Attacks In Paradise” details how their rise to fame hasn’t been all sunshine, rainbows, and dick jokes. The forlorn single is Ashnikko’s version of a stripped-down ballad, getting real about how they were an “insufferable mess” all while experiencing their breakout moment.

Nessa Barrett — “I Wanna Die” With over 10 million followers on TikTok, Nessa Barrett is making the jump from internet fame to bonafide pop star. Her new track “I Wanna Die” arrives on her debut EP Pretty Poison, showing off Barrett’s talent for writing soulful yet playful alt-pop songs. Jeremy Zucker — “Deep End” Platinum-certified pop singer Jeremy Zucker dropped his anticipated 12-track album Crusher this week, and on it was the tenderhearted tune “Deep End.” The rolling track is a relatable reflection on the anxieties that plague his generation and the wish to disappear and start a new life. About his album Crusher as a whole, Zucker described it as “a desperate plea for compassion and understanding in the face of destruction.”

Gracie Abrams — “Feels Like” It’s been two years since Gracie Abrams made her songwriting debut, and she’s already proved herself to be one to watch. This week, the compelling singer continued showcasing her minimalist songwriting with the captivating single “Feels Like,” a song that pays tribute to her mesmerizing vocals and intriguing lyrics. Jessie Murph — “Sobriety” 17-year-old rising pop star Jessie Murph is well on her way to stardom with her latest track “Sobriety.” The gleaming pop song features Murph’s honeyed lyrics mixed with hip-hop-style production, creating an earworm that lends itself to be played on repeat.