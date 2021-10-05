All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw some fun and introspective releases alike. Grimes dropped an unconventional breakup tune, Kali Uchis and SZA teamed up for a steamy collaboration, and Remi Wolf turned up the funk on her new single.
Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.
Grimes — “Love”
This week, Elon Musk announced he and Grimes are “semi-separated.” Shortly after announcing the split and joking that she’s moving to a “lesbian space commune,” Grimes shared the cutting song “Love.” While the singer didn’t confirm it was a breakup song, lyrics like “Every night I / Tell myself I’d rather die / Than heed your rage” coupled with the slow beat shows the singer is working through her life changes with the help of music.
Kali Uchis — “Fue Mejor” Feat. SZA
Following up on her popular 2020 LP Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis dropped a much-anticipated remix to her song previous PartyNextDoor collaboration “Fue Mejor.” Much of the song stays the same, but PartyNextDoor’s verse is swapped out for SZA’s fluttering addition, which she delivers the majority of in Spanish.
Remi Wolf — “Anthony Kiedis”
Remi Wolf is a few weeks away from sharing her highly anticipated debut album Juno. Continuing to tease the LP’s cutting edge sound, Wolf shares the exuberant new single “Anthony Kiedis,” a relatable ode to the monotony of life in lockdown — all while namedropping Red Hot Chili Peppers vocalist Anthony Kiedis.
Ashnikko — “Panic Attacks In Paradise”
Ashnikko has made a name for themselves with their vibrant hair color, vulgar lyrics, and playful sense of humor. But their new track “Panic Attacks In Paradise” details how their rise to fame hasn’t been all sunshine, rainbows, and dick jokes. The forlorn single is Ashnikko’s version of a stripped-down ballad, getting real about how they were an “insufferable mess” all while experiencing their breakout moment.
Nessa Barrett — “I Wanna Die”
With over 10 million followers on TikTok, Nessa Barrett is making the jump from internet fame to bonafide pop star. Her new track “I Wanna Die” arrives on her debut EP Pretty Poison, showing off Barrett’s talent for writing soulful yet playful alt-pop songs.
Jeremy Zucker — “Deep End”
Platinum-certified pop singer Jeremy Zucker dropped his anticipated 12-track album Crusher this week, and on it was the tenderhearted tune “Deep End.” The rolling track is a relatable reflection on the anxieties that plague his generation and the wish to disappear and start a new life. About his album Crusher as a whole, Zucker described it as “a desperate plea for compassion and understanding in the face of destruction.”
Gracie Abrams — “Feels Like”
It’s been two years since Gracie Abrams made her songwriting debut, and she’s already proved herself to be one to watch. This week, the compelling singer continued showcasing her minimalist songwriting with the captivating single “Feels Like,” a song that pays tribute to her mesmerizing vocals and intriguing lyrics.
Jessie Murph — “Sobriety”
17-year-old rising pop star Jessie Murph is well on her way to stardom with her latest track “Sobriety.” The gleaming pop song features Murph’s honeyed lyrics mixed with hip-hop-style production, creating an earworm that lends itself to be played on repeat.
Aldn — “Predictable”
Hyperpop producer Aldn, who has been making music since the age of 11, expands his sound to new territories with his nostalgia-inducing single “Predictable.” The melodic track is Aldn’s latest radio-ready tune, combining a catchy chorus with an intricately layered beat that is perhaps his most accessible work to date.
Chelsea Cutler — “Devil On My Shoulder”
Platinum-certified singer/songwriter Chelsea Cutler is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album, which she teased this week with the radically honest track “Devil On My Shoulder.” Her version of a piano ballad, Cutler’s new track is a snapshot of her struggle with mental health, showcasing her room-filling vocals and intimate lyricism. “Being able to see my depression as a separate entity has been liberating for me,” Cutler said about the song in a statement. “A lot of processing took place for me while writing this song. It has easily taken the place of my favorite on the album, and I hope that it helps others realize the things it helped me realize.”
Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.