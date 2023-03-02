Ashnikko Weedkiller press image 2023
Ashnikko Is ‘Glowing’ And Ready To Share Her ‘Weedkiller’ Album

Ashnikko was confirmed as one of many 2023 Coachella acts in January. There’s a lot more where that came from. Yesterday, March 1, Ashnikko announced her Weedkiller album and subsequent Weedkiller World Tour are on the way. The news was boosted today by the release of “Worms. ”

Starkly contrasting the uptempo beat she’s singing atop — and the promising months ahead of her — Ashnikko paints a very bleak, blunt picture with visceral lyricism: “The world is burning, I got worms in my brains / Gonna bleach my eyebrows, change my name / The world is burning, and I laugh at the blaze / Gonna bleach my eyebrows, change my name / Play my life like a video game / I don’t mind, I’m driving through flames.”

“Worms” arrives nearly a month after the aggressive nu-metal track “You Make Me Sick!” as the second single from Weedkiller, due out June 2.

“My bioluminescent heart is glowing,” Ashnikko said in a statement. “My post-apocalyptic fae world is here for you to journey into. My wings have been ripped out, but I’ve built them anew using Weedkiller machine parts. I am the one sent here to eliminate you, Weedkiller.”

Below, find the Weedkiller album art and tracklist, as well as Ashnikko’s upcoming US Weedkiller World Tour dates.

Ashnikko Weedkiller album art
1. “World Eater”
2. “You Make Me Sick!”
3. “Worms”
4. “Super Soaker” Feat. Daniela Lalita
5. “Don’t Look At It”
6. “Cheerleader”
7. “Moonlight Magic”
8. “Miss Nectarine”
9. “Chokehold Cherry Python”
10. “Weedkiller”
11. “Want It All”
12. “Possession Of A Weapon”
13. “Dying Star” Feat. Ethel Cain

09/15 — Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
09/16 — Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/18 — Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
09/19 — Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
09/21 — Toronto, ON – Rebel
09/22 — Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
09/23 — Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom
09/25 — Boston, MA – Roadrunner
09/26 — New York, NY – Brooklyn Mirage
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann
09/29 — Washington, DC – The Anthem
09/30 — Richmond, VA – The National
10/02 — Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
10/03 — Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
10/05 — St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
10/06 — Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live at the Backyard
10/07 — Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
10/10 — Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
10/11 — Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
10/13 — St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
10/14 — Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
10/16 — Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
10/17 — Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex Rockwell
10/19 — Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
10/20 — Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
10/21 — Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
10/24 — Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
10/27 — Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Weedkiller is out 6/2 via Warner Records. Find more information here.

