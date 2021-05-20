The Austin City Limits music festival announced they’re making a 2021 comeback, just in time for their 20th anniversary. The Texas festival will take place over two weekends this year, and they’ve officially unveiled their 2021 lineup, which features headliners like Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and DaBaby.

While most music festivals this year have pushed their event dates back to account for COVID-19 safety, ACL has booked their usual time. Taking place at Austin’s 350-acre Zilker Park, ACL kicks off the weekend of October 1 to 3 and runs the following weekend of October 8 to 10.

The 2021 #ACLFest Lineup is here! ✨ Check out who’s playing our 20th Anniversary and score your tickets TODAY at 12pm CT. https://t.co/anCY972LIT pic.twitter.com/uGwvKjG1yq — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 20, 2021

Along with headliners Eilish, DaBaby, and Cyrus, ACL has also booked more than 125 acts to perform across their eight stages. They’ve secured artists like Stevie Nicks, Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Black Pumas, Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow, Band Of Horses, Bleachers, Future Islands, Polo G, Finneas, Chet Faker, Dayglow, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Moses Sumney, Channel Tres, Omar Apollo, Tate McRae, Hinds, Goth Babe, Kennyhoopla, Toosii, Holly Humberstone, and more.

Check out ACL Festival’s full lineup above. Tickets go on sale 5/20 at 12 p.m. CDT. Get them here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.