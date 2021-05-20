Getty Image
Pop

Austin City Limits’ 2021 Lineup Features Billie Eilish, DaBaby, And Miley Cyrus

Contributing Writer

The Austin City Limits music festival announced they’re making a 2021 comeback, just in time for their 20th anniversary. The Texas festival will take place over two weekends this year, and they’ve officially unveiled their 2021 lineup, which features headliners like Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and DaBaby.

While most music festivals this year have pushed their event dates back to account for COVID-19 safety, ACL has booked their usual time. Taking place at Austin’s 350-acre Zilker Park, ACL kicks off the weekend of October 1 to 3 and runs the following weekend of October 8 to 10.

Along with headliners Eilish, DaBaby, and Cyrus, ACL has also booked more than 125 acts to perform across their eight stages. They’ve secured artists like Stevie Nicks, Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Black Pumas, Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow, Band Of Horses, Bleachers, Future Islands, Polo G, Finneas, Chet Faker, Dayglow, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Moses Sumney, Channel Tres, Omar Apollo, Tate McRae, Hinds, Goth Babe, Kennyhoopla, Toosii, Holly Humberstone, and more.

Check out ACL Festival’s full lineup above. Tickets go on sale 5/20 at 12 p.m. CDT. Get them here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×