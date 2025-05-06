Yesterday’s (May 5) Met Gala was big: Rihanna’s pregnant! Plenty of other stars were on hand, too, including Sabrina Carpenter. As for her outfit, he pants-free look was inspired by Pharrell, in his capacity as Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton.

In an interview with Vogue (here’s a video), Carpenter explained:

“This is Louis Vuitton, and I’m such a massive fan of Pharrell’s and have been to the show. And I was just like, ‘If I could go this year with him, that would be my dream,’ and it came true. And he was like, ‘You’re quite short, so no pants for you.’ So here we are! Here we are!”

In 2024, a PETA-associated protestor crashed a screening of Pharrell’s movie Piece By Piece with a sign that said, “Pharrell: Stop Killing Animals For Fashion.” Pharrell told the protester they were right, and after they were taken away, he said, “You know, Rome wasn’t made in a day, and sometimes when you have plans to change things and situations, you have to get in a position of power and of influence, where you can change people’s minds progression. That’s not necessarily the way to do it, and sitting in my position, when I have conversations on behalf of organizations like that, unbeknownst to them, they come out here and do themselves a disservice.”