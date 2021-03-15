Bad Bunny is a veteran of the Grammys at this point, as he has racked up a total of five nominations over the last few years. Two of those nods came in 2021: “Un Dia (One Day)” — his collaboration with Dua Lipa, J Balvin, and Tainy — is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, while his album YHLQMDLG is nominated for Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album. To celebrate, he and Jhay Cortez took the stage during this year’s ceremony to perform their single “Dákiti,” a performance that featured colorful and visually striking lighting.

Bad Bunny previously told Apple Music of working with Cortez, “We’ve collaborated on remixes, [but] we had never come up with a song from scratch, [from] the both of us, I don’t know. We’re making music to last a long time.” Cortez also said of the song [translated via Google], “‘Dákiti’ is a nightclub in Puerto Rico, in the capital, in Old San Juan, and it is also a beach in Culebra, which is a small island near Puerto Rico. We called it ‘Dákiti’ because obviously it is a world theme, but I wanted it to have something cultural from Puerto Rico. Apart from that, every time I listened to the song, the only thing I could think of was the beach, the clubs… what better than a name that has both names: it is a beach and also a disco.”

Watch Bad Bunny and Cortez’s Grammy performance above and find the full list of this year’s Grammy winners and nominees here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.